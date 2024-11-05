Manipur’s Thadou community supports NRC

Imphal : The Manipur government received a shot in the arm after the tribal Thadou community, who earlier asserted that it is not a part of Kuki community and has an independent entity from Kuki, supportd the demand of the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to protect the indigenous people.

The BJP government and the majority of Meitei have been demanding the implementation of NRC in Manipur to curb illegal migrants from the neighbouring countries, especially from Myanmar.

After a two-day convention in Guwahati, the Thadou community said that in the convention it was resolved to support the NRC exercise if initiated by the government of India in the state of Manipur.

“We are of the view that the proposed exercise is aimed at securing Indian national interest and safeguarding the rights, welfare and interests of the citizens and indigenous communities.

We acknowledge the efforts of the state government in addressing the concerns of its citizens and ensuring their well-being,” said a statement of the Thadou Convention Guwahati Organizing Committee (TCGOC).

TCGOC Chairman Nehkholal Haokip and Secretary Mangminlal Sitthou in a joint declaration said that the proposed exercise is aimed at securing Indian nationals’ interest and safeguarding the rights, welfare and interests of the citizens and indigenous communities.

Demanding for successful implementation of the NRC and well-intended positive outcomes, government authorities concerned must address any apprehensions in relation to genuine concerns of the tribal people about permissible documents as proof of citizenship or permanent residency before the commencement of NRC in Manipur, the organisation said that given tribal people are usually prone to lacking proper documentation and records.

“This is to ensure no adverse effects and that no bona fide citizens of the state will be deprived of their citizenship and residency due to NRC.”