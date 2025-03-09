Many party leaders working at BJP’s behest: Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju

A day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged during his Gujarat visit that several Congress leaders are secretly working for the BJP, in Jharkhand, the party’s national general secretary and state in-charge, K. Raju, expressed similar sentiments and claimed that many leaders and workers in the state were engaged in anti-party activities.

Speaking to reporters in Dumka on Sunday, Raju said, “We have received complaints that several Congress leaders in Jharkhand are colluding with the BJP. The party leadership is monitoring their activities and will take necessary action.”

Raju, who was recently appointed as Jharkhand Congress in-charge, stated that he has been visiting different districts and blocks to assess the situation. “Feedback from across the state suggests that many Congress leaders and workers are working under BJP’s influence. Identifying and addressing such elements is crucial for strengthening the party,” he said.

He further pointed out that during last year's Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, Congress candidates had reported instances of sabotage by some leaders and workers. “The BJP employs various tactics to weaken the Congress. In such a scenario, our party must remain vigilant.”

Addressing a meeting of Congress leaders and workers in Dumka, Raju stressed the importance of grassroots engagement. “Our goal is not just to contest elections but to work continuously on people’s issues. Strengthening our outreach and addressing public concerns should be our priority.”

He also emphasized the party’s commitment to empowering women, youth, Dalits, OBCs, and minorities within the organization. Raju urged party workers to regularly inform MLAs about public grievances, adding that legislators have been directed to take up these issues in the Assembly and coordinate with the administration for resolution.

The meeting was attended by Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh, state Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, and Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi, during his two-day Gujarat visit, pointed out internal challenges within the party, stating that there are two types of leaders within the Gujarat Congress -- those who are genuinely connected to the people and those who remain distant. "There is a need to differentiate between the two and take decisive action against those who are not aligned with the party’s core values. If we have to remove 10, 15, 20, or even 40 people who secretly work for the BJP, then we must do it," he had said.