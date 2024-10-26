Maoist killed in encounter

Bhubaneswar: A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Budanai reserve forest area of Kandhamal district on Friday, police said. Following intelligence input, an operation was launched in the forest area on October 23 and it continued till Friday.

During the operation, an exchange of fire between the SOG and Naxals took place at 9 am on Friday. Following the encounter involving elite Special Operation Group, the security personnel searched the area and recovered the body of the Maoist cadre along with one AK-47 rifle, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was a senior-ranked cadre of CPI(Maoist) belonging to Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh division of the outfit. Further search of the area and operation is under progress.

Director General of Police Y B Khurania has congratulated Kandhamal police, Intelligence Directorate and operational headquarters. From January, five Maoists have been killed by the security forces in Odisha.