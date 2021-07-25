Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Maoists burn 6 road construction vehicles in Jharkhand

Maoists set afire six vehicles of a private road construction company in Jharkhand
x

Maoists set afire six vehicles of a private road construction company in Jharkhand

Highlights

Maoist guerrillas set afire six vehicles of a private road construction company in Jharkhand's Garwah district on Sunday, police said.

Maoist guerrillas set afire six vehicles of a private road construction company in Jharkhand's Garwah district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, 10 to 12 armed Maoists raided the company's camp office in Ghghari village of Garwah early on Sunday, beat up the sleeping staff, poured diesel on vehicles involved in road construction work and set them on fire.

The six vehicles included two road-rollers and two JCBs.

Refusal to pay the 'levy' to the rebels is said to be the reason for the attack.

A month ago, an engineer of the same company was abducted by Maoists.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the state's 24 districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X