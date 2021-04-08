Maoists release missing CoBRA commando photo

Raipur/Jammu: A photo of a soldier from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s elite CoBRA unit reportedly missing after the April 2 ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, purportedly released by Maoists, was circulating on Wednesday. This came on a day soldier Rakeshwar Singh Manhas' family participated in a protest in Jammu, demanding his release.



According to local journalists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur, Manhas' photo was sent on WhatsApp.

"At 11.27am, a photograph of the missing Jawan was sent on a WhatsApp number by Maoist leader Vikalp," confirmed south Sukma-based journalist Raja Rathore. The police did not confirm it was Manhas' photograph. When asked about it, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said, "We are closely monitoring the situation. All best possible efforts are being made to secure the safe return of the Jawan."



On Tuesday evening, the banned outfit, Communist Party of India (Maoist) issued a press release, signed by its spokesperson Vikalp, asking the government to decide on a mediator for Manhas' release. The note issued by Maoist Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee said, "The State government should appoint interlocutor, we will then handover the Jawan to them. Until then, the Jawan will be safe in the custody of Jantana Sarkar." The State government has not reacted to the release yet.