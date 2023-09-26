Medical negligence case: Another hospital in UP's Amethi loses licence

The licence of aprivate hospital here has been suspended for alleged negligence which led to the death of a pregnant woman, officials said here on Tuesday. The action against the Janta Hospital comes day after the licence of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital here was suspended following the death of a 22-year-old woman at the facility.

Officials saidOPD services of the Janta Hospital have also been stopped since Monday evening.

Chief Medical Officer, Anshuman Singh, said Ram Kumar Pandey, the father-in-law of the deceased woman, had filed a complaint with the police and the health department demanding action against the doctors and staff of Janta Hospital for alleged negligence.

A team of three doctors led by Additional CMO, Ram Prasad had conducted a probe in which negligence of the hospital was found and its licence was suspended.

Pandey, in his complaint, alleged that his daughter-in-law Suman was due to deliver on September 15 for which she was taken to Janta Hospital. A doctor, who was present during checkup, advised a cesarean operation and my daughter-in-law was operated the same day. However, after about one-and-a-half hours, when her condition deteriorated, she was referred to a private hospital in Lucknow. On reaching there, the doctors told us that Suman had died a long time ago, Pandey alleged in his complaint.

Earlier on September 17, the license of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi was suspended and the facility was sealed following the death of a woman patient who was admitted there for a minor operation on September 14. Her husband claimed that she was given an overdose of anaesthesia, which worsened her condition and ultimately led to her death.

The issue of licence suspension has taken a political turn and also become a topic of discussion in Amethi with the patients facing problems due to the lack of medical facilities in the district.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust, Delhi. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the hospital.

The management of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi has decided to move court against the suspension of its licence.