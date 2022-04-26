Mega health mela in every block; Rs 16 lakh sanctioned under MPLAD

Dhenkanal: The district administration continues to organise a mega health mela (swatha mela) in each block under the Ayushman Bharat programme on Azad ki Ambruta Mahotsav to extend health service for all during the last seven days.

The programme and facilities are sponsored under MPLAD; Rs 2 lakh is being released to every block for the camp.

Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo inaugurated the camp at Surapratappur village in Bhuban on Monday.

All types of treatment like medicine, eye, dental, gynecological, orthopaedic and all types of medical tests like malaria, fasting sugar, DC and other necessary tests were conducted. As many as 500 patients availed treatment and free medicines. All specialist doctors examined patients and advised medicines.

In remote Ekul and Sekul villages of tribal dominated Kankdahada block, the camp was conducted. More than 400 patients were examined; Covid test, malaria, 15 tests were conducted. Tribals availed free medicines as prescribed by specialists.

Earlier, Sahoo told people to be aware of their health status and avail free medicines on doctor's advice. "Now the government reaches remote villages with all specialists". A patient, Samir Nayak. said doctors need to come to remote villages once a week so that people can consult, instead of walking 3 km to reach hospital. He thanked the government for connecting villages with road facility.

In Baligorada village, of Kamakshyanagar block, the camp was conducted on Saturday. Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik and Sahoo inaugurated the camp. Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDMPHO) Dr Ashok Kumar Dash and specialist doctors were present. About 700 patients were examined; they availed free medicines. BP and diabetes were detected in many patients.

Before the camp, doctors counselled patients and promoted awareness about the programme and diseases.

Talking to this paper, Sahoo said Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned to the Health administration under the Ayusman Bharat to organise the mega health mela with the support of the National Health Mission.