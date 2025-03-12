  • Menu
Meghalaya's Byrnihat tops global pollution list

New Delhi: Thirteen of the world's 20 most polluted cities are in India, with Byrnihat in Meghalaya topping the list, according to a new report published on Tuesday. The World Air Quality Report 2024 by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir said Delhi remains the most polluted capital city globally, while India ranked as the world's fifth most polluted country in 2024, marking an improvement from its third rank in 2023.

