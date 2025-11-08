Metro Brands opens new store

Bhubaneswar: MetroBrands, a footwear retailer, opened it third showroom at Patia in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Mayor Sulochana Das attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. Metro Brands has showrooms in Sambalpur, Angul, Berhampur, Cuttack, Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

Metro Brands has come a long way since opening its first store in Mumbai in 1955. It has evolved into a one‐stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of products for men, women, unisex and kids, and also for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts and wallets. Apart from popular in-house brands like Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J Fontini, shoppers can also explore premium third‐party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Clarks, Skechers, Puma and Adidas under one roof.

Till September 30, Metro Brands operated 966 showrooms across 211 cities in India.