Live
- Mobile passport seva van service launched in Northeast
- Archaeologists restoring ninth brick tower of Bakong temple in Cambodia's famed Angkor park
- UP’s Badaun to get wheelchair distribution centre for disabled tomorrow
- Rajasthan social media influencer turns drug courier; caught with MDMA drugs
- ‘Superman’ Soars High with Record-Breaking Opening in India
- Intel Layoffs 2025: 4,000 Jobs Slashed in Major Restructuring Led by CEO Lip-Bu Tan
- NSE monthly Electricity Futures receive decent participation in 1st session
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit | Pawan Kalyan’s Pan-India Action Epic (2025)
- 3rd Test: India could not cope with theatrics on Day 5, says Broad
- Maha govt to establish separate cell for waste management: Dy CM
Microsoft Lays Off 15,000 in 2025, Urges Employees to Focus on AI Skills
Highlights
Microsoft has cut 15,000 jobs in 2025, focusing on AI skill development for remaining staff. Julia Lewison emphasizes AI’s role in performance reviews, while sales staff face major layoffs.
Microsoft has laid off 15,000 employees across several divisions in 2025, with the latest phase cutting 9,000 jobs. The Xbox division was hit hard. Following these layoffs, the company has urged remaining employees to improve their AI skills.
Julia Lewison, Microsoft’s Developer President, told managers to consider AI when evaluating employee performance. Internal emails stressed that using AI is now mandatory at all levels. Microsoft is also exploring using AI to measure employee performance, aiming to set standards by next year.
The latest cuts mainly affected sales staff, who will be replaced by technical solutions engineers skilled in explaining AI tools to customers. Sales chief Judson Althoff is leading this strategy.
Next Story