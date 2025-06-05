Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra warns of action over waterlogging

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday warned officers of strict action if they are found responsible for waterlogging in urban areas during monsoon. Chairing a meeting to review the monsoon preparedness in all 115 civic body areas of the State, he said any lapses or negligence leading to waterlogging would invite strict accountability. “The safety and convenience of citizens during monsoon is non-negotiable,” he emphasised.

Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee advised the civic bodies to rigorously follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and assured that full support would be extended wherever needed. She told the officers to remain proactive and ready to face any challenge.

Earlier in the day, the minister took stock of the drainage situation in Bhubaneswar and visited several waterlogging-prone areas, including the ISKCON temple site, Kalinga Studio Square, Rajiv Nagar, Bhoi Nagar and Bomikhal. He asked the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deploy additional manpower and machinery to speed up desilting and clearing of drains.

Mahapatra said efforts are on to ensure that there is no waterlogging this monsoon season. Commenting on waterlogging near the ISKCON temple here, he said, “We are trying to create an alternative way and release rainwater into another drain.”