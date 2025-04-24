Minor boy lights funeral pyre of father killed in Pahalgam

Balasore: Nine-year-old Tanuj on Thursday morning lit the funeral pyre of his father, Prashant Satpathy, who was killed in terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Prashant's wife Priyadarshini was inconsolable. Hundreds of people had gathered at Ishani village in Balsore district to pay their respects to Prashant.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi were among those who accompanied Tanuj from his home to the crematorium.

Prashant's elder brother, Sushant, collapsed at the crematorium multiple times, watching the scenes in disbelief. Prashant (41) was an employee of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology. He went to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son on vacation.

The Chief Minister met his family in the morning and spent around an hour at their house.