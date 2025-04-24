Live
- India achieves breakthrough in gene therapy for haemophilia: Minister
- 'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak on life behind the camera: Not as easy as it looks
- If villages are strong, India will develop faster: PM Modi on launching Rs 13,480-crore projects in Bihar
- Zomato denies reports about food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan's resignation
- Terrorism embedded in Pakistan's DNA, will end with its disintegration: K'taka BJP
- Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru Lead I&L Leasing in Q1 2025
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Brings Advanced Chat Privacy for Safer Group Conversations
- Adani Energy Solutions posts 103 pc PAT growth at Rs 2,427 cr in FY25, ends Q4 on record high
- India’s ethanol drive boosts farmers' income, saves Rs 1.26 lakh cr in forex: Hardeep Puri
- Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open due to injury
Minor boy lights funeral pyre of father killed in Pahalgam
Nine-year-old Tanuj on Thursday morning lit the funeral pyre of his father, Prashant Satpathy, who was killed in terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Prashant's wife Priyadarshini was inconsolable.
Balasore: Nine-year-old Tanuj on Thursday morning lit the funeral pyre of his father, Prashant Satpathy, who was killed in terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Prashant's wife Priyadarshini was inconsolable. Hundreds of people had gathered at Ishani village in Balsore district to pay their respects to Prashant.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi were among those who accompanied Tanuj from his home to the crematorium.
Prashant's elder brother, Sushant, collapsed at the crematorium multiple times, watching the scenes in disbelief. Prashant (41) was an employee of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology. He went to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son on vacation.
The Chief Minister met his family in the morning and spent around an hour at their house.