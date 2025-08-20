Live
- Wordle Answer Today (Aug 20, #1523): Hints and Solution
- Delhi Hearing Disrupted: BJP’s Rekha Gupta Assaulted, Accused Held
- ‘BJP using Nitish till polls, wants to form govt through backdoor’
- Pb police recover hand grenade after arrest of 2 BKI operatives
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 20): Get Diamonds, Skins, Outfits
- Minor held for killing snake in Ballia
- UP Cow Commission, Patanjali join hands to promote cow protection
- 2 pose as cops, demand ransom after abduction
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Rakes in ₹216 Crore by Day 6, Outshines Hrithik-Jr NTR’s War 2 Opening Week
- Adityanath announces 6 new forensic labs
Minor held for killing snake in Ballia
Highlights
Ballia: A juvenile boy was apprehended after a video showing him killing a snake with a stick went viral on social media, the Forest Department said...
Ballia: A juvenile boy was apprehended after a video showing him killing a snake with a stick went viral on social media, the Forest Department said on Tuesday.
According to Forest Department inspector Ugrasen Kumar, the matter came to light on August 17 when it was found that the 12-year-old, a resident of Mujouna village under Ubhaon police station limits, had killed the snake and uploaded the video on Instagram.
Kumar said a case was registered against the boy at the Bilthara Road Forest Department office under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The accused was held on Monday and produced before a local court in Ballia, which sent him to the government observation home in Mau.
Next Story