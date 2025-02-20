Live
- HC directs ex-MLA and family to face trial in criminal case
- Sensex, Nifty end flat in volatile session
- Special ticket checking drives to ensure safe travel
- Realme launches new models
- Congress slams KCR for skipping Assembly sessions
- US SEC probe against Adanis continues
- KCR is a seasonal politician: Ponguleti
- TDP State chief Palla confident of Raghu Varma’s victory
- India’s GDP may grow 6.3% for FY25: SBI
- Baldia chief, MLA meraj inspect areas in Old City
Just In
Minor sex: HC rules for ‘adolescent love’
Highlights
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has advocated for a compassionate approach prioritising “understanding” over “punishment” in criminal cases involving...
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has advocated for a compassionate approach prioritising “understanding” over “punishment” in criminal cases involving adolescent love, saying the law should evolve to acknowledge such relationships that were consensual and free from coercion.
Affirming that consensual and respectful adolescent love was a natural part of human development, Justice
Jasmeet Singh said adolescents should be allowed to express their feelings and engage in relationships without fear of criminalisation. “I believe that societal and legal views on adolescent love should emphasise the rights of young individuals to engage in romantic relationships that are free from exploitation and abuse,” said the court.
Next Story