‘Missing’ Sonam murders husband on honeymoon

Guwahati: The Meghalaya police on Monday confirmed that Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered during his honeymoon in the state, allegedly at the behest of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Sonam was traced to a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday and taken into custody after a multi-day search as she went missing after the incident.

This followed the shocking discovery of Raja’s semi-decomposed body at the bottom of a gorge near the Weisawdong Falls parking area in the Riat Arliang region.

Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang informed that Sonam surrendered to the Ghazipur police in Uttar Pradesh and has since been taken into custody. “She surrendered at Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh and was formally arrested,” the DGP said.