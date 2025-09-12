MNS issues warning to Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday warned comedian-actor Kapil Sharma against "insulting" Mumbai by calling it as "Bombay" or "Bambai" on his show, and said it would launch a "strong agitation" if the practice is not stopped.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, issued the warning to Sharma while talking to reporters here.

The warning comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the home of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai amid the buzz of an alliance between the two parties ahead of local body polls.