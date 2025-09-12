  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

MNS issues warning to Kapil Sharma

MNS issues warning to Kapil Sharma
x
Highlights

Stop calling Mumbai as 'Bombay' or 'Bambai' on your show

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday warned comedian-actor Kapil Sharma against "insulting" Mumbai by calling it as "Bombay" or "Bambai" on his show, and said it would launch a "strong agitation" if the practice is not stopped.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, issued the warning to Sharma while talking to reporters here.

The warning comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the home of his cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai amid the buzz of an alliance between the two parties ahead of local body polls.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick