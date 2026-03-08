Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, has emphasised the need to strengthen safety culture at the workplace through consistent use of personal protective equipment, proper shutdown confirmation before undertaking maintenance work, and regular capacity-building and training.

Speaking at the ‘Lineman Diwas’ organised by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Naik said that the day, observed during National Safety Week, acknowledges the dedication of frontline power sector workers who ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.

He highlighted that the adoption of modern technologies such as smart grids, real-time monitoring systems, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, and drone-based inspections can help identify potential faults in advance and minimise risk to field personnel.

Referring to the theme of the sixth edition of Lineman Diwas — ‘Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman’ — the minister said it reflects the spirit of service, safety, and dignity of the power sector’s frontline workforce.

‘Lineman Diwas’ is aimed at acknowledging the tireless dedication and invaluable services of linemen and ground maintenance staff, whose contributions are critical to ensuring the reliable delivery of electricity services across the country.

Around 250 linemen and supervisors from over 66 State and private power distribution and generation companies, along with transmission licensees across India, participated in the event.

The gathering provided a platform to share experiences, discuss operational challenges in maintaining uninterrupted power supply, and exchange insights on safety practices while promoting collaborative learning among participants, according to Ministry of Power.

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), observed that during harsh weather or natural disasters, when people remain indoors, linemen step out to restore electricity and ensure continuity of power supply.

He noted that despite increasing automation in the sector, it is the linemen on the ground who ultimately restore systems and keep the network running. He emphasised that all field personnel should be equipped with standardised safety kits and tools.