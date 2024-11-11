Modi accuses JMM-Cong of dividing OBCs for political gain

Bokaro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued his attack on the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, accusing it of dividing other backward classes (OBC) against each other.

"Beware of Congress-JMM's evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation," Modi told an election rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro.

"More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge'," the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister's attack comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the JMM-led coalition of laying out “red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

“The JMM-led coalition has laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, who settle in Jharkhand and grab tribal land, employment of youths and indulge in anti-national activities. Let the BJP regime form. They will be deported and not a bird will be allowed to cross the border," Shah said at a rally in Potka in East Singhbhum district.