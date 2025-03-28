Modi calls for better ties with Bangla

New Delhi: Invoking shared history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote to Bangladesh Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, seeking advancement of bilateral ties based on mutual sensitivity, interests and concerns.

In a note, the Prime Minister greeted Yunus and the people of Bangladesh on their National Day. “This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our people,” wrote PM Modi.

“We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other’s interests and concerns,” he added.

India’s relations with Bangladesh have taken a hit after the reported violence against Hindu minorities under the Yunus-led interim government after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster.

The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly condemned the violence against the minorities while urging Bangladesh to protect them and religious institutions.