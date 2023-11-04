Live
Modi congratulates Sunak on completing 1 year in office, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on completing one year in office and exchanged views on the raging Israel-Hamas conflict, while also expressing deep concern over terrorism and loss of civilian lives.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that during the phone call on Friday, "the leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral Comprehensive Startegic partnership, including in the areas trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and others".
"They welcomed the progress being made for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement,” the statement said.
Modi and Sunak also "exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Both leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, worsening security situation and the loss of civilian lives", the Ministry said.
"They agreed on the need for regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings for the festive occasion of Deepavali,” it added.