Modi hai, mumkin hai: PC jibe over power outages

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over the issue of widespread power outages, saying the government has found the "perfect solution" to it which is to cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes.

Various states continued to reel under power shortages on Friday with soaring mercury pushing the demand higher, as opposition parties blamed the Centre for coal shortages at thermal plants. Attacking the government over the issue, Chidambaram said,

"Abundant coal, large rail network, unutilised capacity in thermal plants. Yet, there is acute power shortage. Modi Government cannot be blamed. It is because of 60 years of Congress rule!" "There is no incompetence in the Ministries of Coal, Railway or Power. The blame lies with past Congress ministers of the said departments!" he said.

"Government has found the perfect solution: cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes! Modi hai, mumkin hai," the former Union minister said in a series of tweets.