Modi hails 'women-led development'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the transformative role of women across India who are leading change through Self-Help Groups (SHGs), preserving heritage and shaping a new future for the nation.

Speaking during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi underlined how initiatives led by women are giving new strength to the ‘Women-Led Development’ movement.

“Just as our India is known for its regional, linguistic and cultural diversity, the diversity of arts, crafts and skills is also a great quality of our country,” the PM said. “Whichever area you visit, you will get to know about some local specialities."

"We often talk about such unique products of the country in Mann Ki Baat.”

Referring to one such product, the Prime Minister highlighted Meghalaya’s traditional Eri Silk, which recently received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

“Eri Silk is like a heritage for Meghalaya. The Khasi community, in particular, has preserved it for generations and enriched it with their skills. Its most special feature is the way it is made. The silkworms are not killed to obtain it, hence it is also called Ahimsa Silk,” he said.

Pointing to its growing global appeal, he said, “Nowadays, the demand for such products is rising rapidly across the world — products that are non-violent and environment-friendly. Eri Silk from Meghalaya is a perfect product for the global market. It keeps you warm in winters and cool in summers, making it suitable for diverse climates.”

He further noted, “Women of Meghalaya are taking this heritage forward through Self Help Groups. I congratulate the people of Meghalaya and urge everyone to try out Eri Silk clothing. Also, remember — Khadi, handloom, handicrafts, Vocal for Local. If customers buy only Indian-made products and traders sell only Indian-made products, it will infuse new energy into the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.”

Modi also shared stories from Telangana and Karnataka that reflect the impact of women-led economic initiatives. “You will feel proud knowing the success story of the women of Bhadrachalam in Telangana. These women, once working as labourers, are now making biscuits from millets — Shree Anna. Their biscuits, named ‘Bhadradri Millet Magic’, are reaching markets from Hyderabad to London,” he said.

“These women joined an SHG and received training. They also started producing Giri Sanitary Pads. In just three months, they prepared 40,000 pads and supplied them to schools and offices at low cost,” he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the women of Kalaburgi in Karnataka for branding traditional jowar rotis. “The aroma of these rotis is no longer limited to their village. A special counter has been opened in Bengaluru, and online orders are coming in. Kalaburgi roti is now reaching the kitchens of big cities. This is not just a culinary story — it is a story of increasing incomes and empowered lives,” he added.

Modi emphasised that women across the country are not only scripting their own success stories but also reshaping the nation’s development landscape. “The mantra of Women-Led Development is giving India a new direction, a new future. Our mothers, sisters and daughters are today changing not only their own lives but also that of the society at large,” he said.

The PM also mentioned Suma Uike from Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh — a woman who has risen to self-reliance through mushroom farming, animal husbandry, and community entrepreneurship. He lauded her journey from joining a self-help group in Katangi block to eventually running a Didi Canteen and a Thermal Therapy Centre. “This is the glow of self-confidence, of self-reliance. One such face is Suma Uike from Madhya Pradesh. Sumaji’s efforts are very commendable. She took training in mushroom farming and animal husbandry by joining the Self Help Group in Katangi block of Balaghat district. Thus, she found her the path to self-reliance,” Modi said.