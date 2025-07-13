Modi highlights govt focus on generating employment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised his government’s focus on generating employment in the public and private sectors, asserting that the country has progressed in every field in the past 11 years.

In a virtual address after the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters, the PM said his government’s welfare schemes, be it building over 4 crore houses for the poor, distributing over 10 crore new LPG connections or the rooftop solar programme, have created lakhs of new employment opportunities and so have a host of other initiatives that led to growth in manufacturing sector.

Speaking of his recent five-nation tour, he said the whole world now recognises the strength of India’s demography and democracy. The ability of India’s youth is its biggest capital and a guarantee of the country’s bright future, he added. Modi said, “The world acknowledges today that India possesses two infinite powers. One is demography, the other is democracy. In other words, the largest youth population and the largest democracy.” The Prime Minister asserted that the agreements signed during his tour will benefit Indian youth both within the country and abroad.

The treaties cover critical sectors such as defence, pharmaceuticals, digital technology, energy, and rare earth minerals and will create far-reaching benefits.

“These initiatives will not only strengthen India’s global economic standing but also generate meaningful opportunities for young Indians in both manufacturing and services,” he said.

Noting that over 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the past 10 years, the Prime Minister said it would not have happened but for the employment and sources of income generated for them. These poor people used to have a difficult living and feared death but became so strong that they defeated poverty, he added.