Modi in Canada for G7 summit

Calgary (Canada): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis, his first visit to Canada in a decade, with discussions with world leaders to be focussed on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation. Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived on Monday evening in Canada from Cyprus at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Kananaskis gathering on June 16-17 is the Prime Minister's 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit. “At the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries.

He will also interact with other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues," the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit, coming over a month after India's Operation Sindoor that had targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attacks.

Carney's invitation to Modi to attend the G7 Summit signalled the new government's intent to repair the ties with New Delhi that plummeted to an all-time low over the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats. India had accused Justin Trudeau's government of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil.