Modi pays homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

In a tweet he said, I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation's progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.

