Modi pays tributes to RSS founders

Nagpur/Mumbai: Coinciding with the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as modern “Akshay Vat” of the imamortal culture of India, saying that the seed of thought sown 100 years ago for the preservation and promotion of national consciousness, which has now grown into a great tree.

“RSS is the modern Akshay Vat of the immortal culture of India; this Akshay Vat is continuously energizing Indian culture and the consciousness of our nation,” he said in Nagpur, which houses the RSS headquarters. On this arrival, Modi, who was accompanied by RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, visited the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh, which houses the memorial of the first two Sarsanghchalaks - Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar coinciding with the Gudi Padwa festivities.

The Smruti Mandir, which conducts the training camps for RSS volunteers (Swayamsevaks), is located near Hedgewar Bhavan, the headquarters of RSS.

Later, Modi visited Deekshabhoomi and paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. Thereafter, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, which is inspired by Guru Golwalkar.

This is the first time that a sitting PM would be visiting the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir complex. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the complex in 2007.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Modi showered praise on the RSS and described how it is playing an important role in nation-building. “Countless people like me derive inspiration and strength from the thoughts of Param Pujya Doctor Sahab and Pujya Guruji. It was an honour to pay homage to these two greats, who envisioned a strong, prosperous and culturally proud Bharat,” he said.

The PM pointed out that when service becomes ingrained in values, it transforms into a form of devotion, which is the essence of every RSS volunteer's life. “This spirit of service inspires generations of volunteers to dedicate themselves tirelessly,” he said.

The Prime Minister remarked on the contrasting circumstances during the establishment of the RSS in 1925, a time marked by struggle and the overarching goal of independence. He reiterated his vision, as shared during the construction of Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya, to lay the foundation for a strong India for the next

thousand years.