Modi shares hugs with Biden, Sunak
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared hugs with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima city.
The BJP from its official Twitter handle shared the video of Modi and Biden sharing the warm gesture with each other. Even Sunak took to Twitter to share a picture of his meeting with Modi. "Meetings with allies and friends on Day 2 G7," he said.
