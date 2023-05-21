  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Modi shares hugs with Biden, Sunak

Modi shares hugs with Biden, Sunak
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared hugs with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared hugs with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima city.

The BJP from its official Twitter handle shared the video of Modi and Biden sharing the warm gesture with each other. Even Sunak took to Twitter to share a picture of his meeting with Modi. "Meetings with allies and friends on Day 2 G7," he said.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X