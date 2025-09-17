Modi steals hearts, not votes: CM Rekha Gupta

Live
Highlights
New Delhi: Hitting out at Opposition parties over their "vote chori" allegation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "steals hearts" and has earned international respect, with countries like even the US "saluting" India.
Speaking at the 'Vishwakarma Puja' programme held at Delhi Secretariat, she said PM Modi has instilled a "new energy" in the country through his leadership.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces abuse because they (opposition) are troubled at why the country is progressing, the poor are being benefited, and even countries like the US are saluting India," she said while addressing a gathering of workers.
