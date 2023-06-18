Modis Mann Ki Baat- India role model in Disaster Management

Lauding the efforts of people and disaster management personnel, who combated cyclone Biparjoy, which made a landfall in the coastal regions of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's disaster management has become an example.

"The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today," he said on his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness," the prime minister said.

"Be it the biggest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective force of the people of India, the collective power, solves every challenge," Modi added.

He also said that the people should not forget June 25, a day on which Emergency was imposed in 1975.

"India is the mother of democracy. We cannot forget the 25th of June. The day when emergency was imposed. It was a dark period in the history of India. Millions of people opposed the emergency with all their might. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time that even today, the mind shudders," Modi said.

"Today when we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav we must also observe such crimes. This will teach the young generations the meaning and importance of democracy," he added.

Modi said that the monthly radio broadcast had to be preponed for today instead of next Sunday, as he is proceeding to the US on an official visit on June 20 and would be busy with official engagements.

'Mann Ki Baat' usually is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Referring to his leading a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on June 21 to mark the International Yoga Day, PM Modi appealed to all to adopt Yoga in their daily lives and make it a part of their routine.