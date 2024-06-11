Live
- Chinese Premier congratulates PM Modi on new term
- Air India Express to spread wings
- 'Flawed probe': Delhi court acquits 9 in Canara Bank fraud case
- Atal Innovation Mission opens applications for 'ATL Tinkerpreneur 2024'
- COAI announces new leadership, Abhijit Kishore appointed Chairperson
- Shivraj Chouhan takes charge as Union Agriculture Minister, vows to work for farmers' welfare
- PM Modi requests supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from social media profiles
- State first rank in Edcet for Farmer's child
- TCS launches new Internet of Things engineering lab in the US
- Group Wields Swords in Public Area Police Disrupt Unlawful Gathering
Mohan Charan Majhi new Odisha CM
Bhubaneswar: The BJP's tribal leader, Mohan Charan Majhi, will be the new Chief Minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced here on Tuesday.
The Chief Whip of the BJP in the previous Assembly, Mohan Majhi was elected to the Assembly for the fourth time. Majhi was elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2000, 2004, 2019 and 2024 elections.
K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were made deputy chief ministers, Rajnath said.
The decisions were taken at the BJP legislature party meeting attended by Rajnath and Union minister Bhupender Yadav as observers.
“Mohan Majhi has been elected by the legislature party unanimously,” Rajnath told reporters.
The new BJP government will take oath at Janata Maidan here on Wednesday.
