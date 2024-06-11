Mohan Charan Majhi new Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: The BJP's tribal leader, Mohan Charan Majhi, will be the new Chief Minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced here on Tuesday.

The Chief Whip of the BJP in the previous Assembly, Mohan Majhi was elected to the Assembly for the fourth time. Majhi was elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2000, 2004, 2019 and 2024 elections.

K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were made deputy chief ministers, Rajnath said.

The decisions were taken at the BJP legislature party meeting attended by Rajnath and Union minister Bhupender Yadav as observers.

“Mohan Majhi has been elected by the legislature party unanimously,” Rajnath told reporters.

The new BJP government will take oath at Janata Maidan here on Wednesday.