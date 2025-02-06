Mokama firing case: Court rejects Anant Singh's bail plea

Patna: A special MP-MLA Court in Patna has rejected the bail plea of former legislator Anant Singh in connection with the Mokama firing case.

His legal team plans to challenge this decision in a higher court.

The case pertains to a firing incident in Mokama, where Singh is accused of several offences, including obstructing government work and misbehaving with law enforcement personnel.

After the court's ruling, Singh's supporters have expressed disappointment.

Earlier, the court had reserved its decision after hearing the case on Wednesday.

On January 22, a violent confrontation occurred in Nauranga Jalalpur village under Panchmahala police station in Mokama, Bihar, involving former MLA Singh and members of the Sonu-Monu gang.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over the alleged illegal occupation of a house by the gang.

Singh claimed he visited the village to assist the affected residents, but the situation escalated into a shootout, with approximately 200 rounds fired by both sides.

Fortunately, Singh escaped unharmed, though one of his supporters sustained a bullet injury on his neck.

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against Singh. Patna Police lodged the FIR under the Arms Act, and the second one was filed on the complaint of Urmila Devi, the mother of Sonu and Monu Singh.

In response, Singh surrendered before the Barh sub-divisional court on January 24, 2025, and was lodged in Beur Central Jail in Patna.

Additionally, Sonu Singh was arrested by the police, while Monu Singh remains at large.

The relationship between Singh and the Sonu-Monu gang has deteriorated, leading to a violent confrontation.

The situation remains tense, with ongoing police efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects and prevent further escalation.

Several accused from the Sonu Monu gang are at large and Patna Police may start the process of property attachment if they do not surrender.