Months ahead of Assembly polls, Congress forms secular alliance in Mizoram

Months ahead of the elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, Congress, the main opposition party in the state, has formed a ‘Mizoram Secular Alliance’ (MSA) with two local parties - People’s Conference (PC) and Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP).

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Lalsawta said on Saturday that the MSA was formed on Friday to unitedly fight against the BJP.

The Congress leader, referring to the resolution adopted by the MSA, urged the other political parties to join the alliance for the survival of the Mizos and their religion.

“It is alleged that ever since the saffron party and its allies came to power at the Centre in 2014, there have been concerted efforts to demolish the minority communities, especially the tribals, and to usher in a Hindu kingdom by a series of legislations, to which the Mizoram Secular Alliance does not want to remain a silent spectator.

“India has become one of the top countries where Christians are not safe,” the MSA resolution said.

In the current Assembly, the Congress has five members while the PC and the ZNP don't have any representation.

On the other hand, Mizoram Chief Minister and the President of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoramthanga, claimed that his party will retain power in the next Assembly polls, expected to be held later this year.

He said there are more than 10 seats where the MNF has a strong organisational base, while the party has substantial hold in the other seats.

The ruling MNF won 28 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) won six seats, the Congress five and the BJP one.

Meanwhile, a 20-member team of the Election Commission is scheduled to visit Mizoram on August 29 to review the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections.