MoUs worth 76K cr signed at UP roadshow

Lucknow: As part of its mission to develop the state of Uttar Pradesh into $1 trillion economy and run-up to the Global Investors Summit to be held in the state capital on February 10-12, the UP government held the Lucknow Roadshow at The Centrum Hotel on Wednesday on the advice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Leading industrialists from the country and abroad took part in the roadshow while 79 of them signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 76,000 crore.

Industrial Development Department Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi addressed eminent industrialists in the programme. He discussed with the entrepreneurs the changes that have taken place in the state in the last 5 years and the investment-friendly policies of the Yogi government while inviting them to invest in the state.

The investors who came to participate in the event appreciated the wind of change in the new Uttar Pradesh. During this, Kamlesh Jain, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Varun Beverages, said: "We have 7 plants in UP. The environment of UP is better than anywhere. We had to set up a plant in Gorakhpur. The allotment letter for the land arrived within two and a half months. Uttar Pradesh government is doing great work. We will invest Rs 3400 crore in Uttar Pradesh.