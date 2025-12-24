MP boosts cooperative sector; to explore new business for PACS

In a major push to strengthen the cooperative movement and make agriculture a profitable venture, the Madhya Pradesh government is implementing sweeping reforms in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and related institutions.

Every panchayat in the state is already linked to a bank, with efforts underway to educate farmers on diversification, said state Cooperative Minister Vishwas Sarang.

To shield farmers from irregularities in societies often caused by employee lapses, a new justice scheme is being introduced. This ensures quick redressal, preventing innocent farmers from bearing the brunt.

Additionally, a simplified One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for loan issues will soon be rolled out statewide, the minister said while highlighting achievements of his department in the past two years.

Transparency remains a cornerstone, with 100 per cent computerisation of Primary Cooperative Societies (PACS) achieved recently.

All state systems are set to operate in real-time by April, marking a significant milestone for farmers, said Sarang.

Online audits of approximately 54,000 cooperative societies have positioned Madhya Pradesh as a national leader in this domain, he said.

PACS, traditionally limited to goods exchange, loans, fertilisers, and seeds, are expanding into new business avenues.

For the first time globally, Madhya Pradesh integrated cooperatives into the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal (held in February this year), introducing the innovative Cooperative Public-Private Partnership model, he said.

This connects cooperatives with corporations, particularly in renewable energy and other sectors, benefiting thousands of farmers across nearly 54,000 societies and boosting the state economy and employment.

Key focus areas, he said, include irrigation development, soil testing, soil health cards, and timely fertiliser availability.

Madhya Pradesh continues to rank among India's top milk producers, maintaining its strong position in the dairy sector. On fertilisers, distribution has seen remarkable growth -- from nine lakh metric tonnes in 2003-04 to about 41 lakh metric tonnes currently, with nearly 70 per cent handled through cooperatives. MARKFED has pioneered advanced storage systems, ensuring efficient supply, he said.