MP Cabinet approves land to establish RRU branch in Bhopal and 230 ‘Vrindavan Villages’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved several key proposals, including establishing a campus of Rastriya Raksha University (RRU) in Bhopal.

The campus of Gujarat-based RRU, which is a premier institution dedicated to advancing education and research in national security and policing, will be established at the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV).

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, briefing the press after the Cabinet meeting, said that the Madhya Pradesh government has approved 10 acres of land to set up a branch of Rastriya Raksha University (RRU).

"Until the campus is ready, the branch of the premier institution will function from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya. It's a historic step of the Madhya Pradesh government, which will be fruitful in many ways," Shukla said.

The premier institution, RRU, is a national university under the Ministry of Home Affairs, focused on national security and policing.

It aims at providing security and strategic education in the contemporary and futuristic security strategy, and police studies and interdisciplinary areas.

In another key decision, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to establish model villages, which will be tagged as 'Vrindavan Village'. One village in all 230 assembly constituencies will be named as 'Vrindavan village'.

“‘Vrindavan Villages’ will be facilitated with all the basic amenities, such as a primary healthcare unit, tap water, rooftop solar energy, library, waste disposal plant and many more," Shukla said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced this unique proposal earlier in November 2024, saying that his government has introduced the 'Vrindavan Gram Yojana' to transform selected villages into model villages with a focus on cow conservation, rural development, and an increase in milk production.

Heads of the villages (sarpanch) selected under Vrindavan Gram Yojana will be empowered to take decisions to resolve disputes regarding land among the residents within its limit in a bid to make their villages dispute-free.

The Cabinet also approved Rs. 4,572 crore for the redevelopment of 1,766 bridges.