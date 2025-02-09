MP CM takes holy dip in Sangam with family

Mahakumbh Nagar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, along with his family, took a sacred dip in Sangam on Saturday. He also extended his best wishes to the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath for the grand and successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025.

Expressing his sentiments, Mohan Yadav said, “Today, I have arrived at the sacred land of Prayagraj and taken a holy dip on behalf of all the people of Madhya Pradesh. This experience is truly unforgettable.”

The Chief Minister further stated, “I extend my best wishes to the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their commendable efforts in successfully organizing this magnificent Mahakumbh.”

CM Yadav was accompanied by his family members, who also participated in the holy dip. He lauded the grandeur, divinity, and impeccable arrangements for Mahakumbh, calling it a remarkable confluence of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. During his visit to the Triveni Sangam, CM Mohan Yadav offered special prayers for the well-being of society. He remarked, “The divine blessings of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna always remain at Sangam. Being here, I am praying for the bright future of Madhya Pradesh’s youth, employment opportunities for the jobless, and prosperity for all sections of society.” Reflecting on the spiritual essence of the event, he emphasized that Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a symbol of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.