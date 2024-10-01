MP govt forms SIT to probe sexual assault on 5-year-old girl in school

The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl by a teenage boy at a private school in Ratlam district, a senior Police official said.

The SIT has been tasked to complete the investigation in the next 15 days and submit its report to the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Meanwhile, several police teams have been formed to visit schools, hostels and other educational institutions for an inspection.

During inspections, the police teams comprising women cops will interact with the female students.

The move comes after the five-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 10 student of her school last week.

The incident occurred on the school premises and was reported by the victim to her mother on September 27.

According to police, the investigation was conducted after the girl's mother complained that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the school. The accused boy has been taken into custody.

On Monday, parents of several students gathered outside the school and protested against the school management. The police and local authorities safely evacuated the teachers from the school. The authorities also held talks with angry parents, assuring them of measures for the safety of students.

The Police reached the school and took the principal and other staff members out from the back door. The parents continued to sit on the school premises, amid tight security from the police till Monday evening.

After the parents' protest, the school has been temporarily shut.

"The school authorities will discuss the safety issue with parents and reopen only once they agree," SDM Shalini Shrivastava said.

The shocking incident came to light over a week after a nursery class girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher at school in Bhopal.

Following that incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed MP Police to conduct surprise inspections at schools to ensure that the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding the safety and security of children are complied with.