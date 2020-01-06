Trending :
'Mr Perfect' passport officer in CBI net

Lucknow : The passport officer posted at the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow, who landed in the CBI on Saturday, was the one who made headlines in 2018 when he denied a passport to an inter-faith couple.

The passport officer, Vikas Mishra, was posted in Lucknow when the incident took place. An interfaith couple alleged that they faced harassment at the local passport office in Lucknow.

Tanvi Seth, in a series of tweets, related the incident, tagging the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

She alleged that she was ill-treated because she was married to a Muslim and had not changed her surname even after 12 years of marriage.

She claimed that passport officer Vikas Mishra spoke to her rudely and was loud enough for others to hear the discussion pertaining to her case.

Earlier, the passports of both Tanvi and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui were kept on hold by the officer. However, after the Twitter thread went viral, the passport department swung into action.

The passports were issued to Tanvi and her husband and a show-cause notice was issued to Mishra who was later found guilty and transferred to Varanasi.

