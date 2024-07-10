Live
- DDCA releases tender invitations for inaugural season of Delhi Premier League
- Gurugram: GMDA approves Rs 2,887 crore budget for development works
- Hardik Pandya might lead India in T20s, KL Rahul might captain ODI team in Rohit Sharma’s absence
- Unionised workers at Samsung declare 'indefinite' strike over pay raise
- Rahul Dravid declines hike in prize money to stay on-par with other coaching staff
- India flags need to resolve abandonment of seafarers issue at IMO meet
- BJP accuses Delhi govt of 'surreptitiously' increasing power tariff
- Health Minister Nadda reviews dengue situation, preparedness
- Trump challenges Biden to another debate and golf match
- Sunil Chhetri ‘promises’ full commitment to Indian footballing dream at Durand Cup 2024 unveiling
Just In
Mumbai BMW crash: Mihir Shah admits he was at the wheel, sent to police custody till July 16
BMW crash prime accused Mihir R. Shah, the son of former Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Rajesh Shah, on Wednesday confessed that he was driving the car when it hit a two-wheeler, killing fisherwoman Kaveri P. Nakhwa on July 7.
Mumbai: BMW crash prime accused Mihir R. Shah, the son of former Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Rajesh Shah, on Wednesday confessed that he was driving the car when it hit a two-wheeler, killing fisherwoman Kaveri P. Nakhwa on July 7.
Mihir, 24, who was absconding for nearly 60 hours after the accident before he was tracked down and arrested, was produced by the Worli police before a Sewri court and after a brief hearing, he was sent to police custody for a week till the next Tuesday.
Earlier, his father Rajesh Shah, who was abruptly removed from his Shiv Sena post on Wednesday morning, was arrested and sent to 15 days judicial custody on Monday, but then released on bail.
Family driver Rajrishi Bidawat has been sent to police custody till Thursday (July 11), in the sensational case that created a political storm with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slamming the MahaYuti government.