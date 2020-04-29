Mumbai cops above 55 years to stay home

Mumbai : After the death of three middle-aged police personnel in the past three days due to coronavirus, Mumbai Police has decided on compensation of Rs 50 lakh to such victims in its ranks and taking personnel aged above 55 off duties, an official said here on Tuesday.

Policemen above 55 have been told to remain at home. Those aged above 52 but with serious medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension etc will also follow suit.

Till the lockdown period, local police station staff will operate on 12-hour duty and 24-hour rest system, according to an official spokesperson.

Hydroxychloroquine tablets have been given to 12,000 willing personnel under medical supervision and multivitamins and protein supplements to another 20,000 men to boost their immune systems.