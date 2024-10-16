Mumbai Court Extends Custody Of Fourth Suspect In Baba Siddiqui Murder Case

A 26-year-old suspect, Harish Kumar Balakram Nisad from Uttar Pradesh, has been placed in crime branch custody by a Mumbai court until October 21 in connection with former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui's assassination. The court emphasized the case's gravity while extending custody for further investigation.



The investigation into former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui's murder has intensified with the arrest of a fourth suspect, Harish Kumar Nisad. Apprehended in Uttar Pradesh on October 14 and transferred to Mumbai, Nisad allegedly provided crucial financial and logistical assistance to the other accused, including fugitive shooter Shivkumar Gautam.

Key Developments:

1. Arrest Timeline:

- Nisad's arrest marks the fourth in the case

- Previous arrests include two alleged shooters: Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Kashyap (19) from UP

- Pravin Lonkar, a Pune-based co-conspirator, was also arrested

2. Investigation Focus:

- Police investigating Nisad's potential knowledge of fugitive Gautam's location

- Authorities examining financial transactions linked to the murder

- Evidence suggests Nisad's role in fund distribution to other accused

3. Background Context:

- Siddiqui, a recent NCP recruit, was fatally shot on October 12

- Location: Near his son's office in Nirmal Nagar

- Suspects allegedly conducted weeks of surveillance before the attack

4. Legal Proceedings:

- Court granted custody until October 21

- Defense claims client is being falsely implicated

- Two other suspects also in custody until October 21

- Investigation reveals possible connections to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The case continues to unfold as investigators piece together the network behind the former minister's assassination.