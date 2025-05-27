Mumbai rain breaks 107-yr record

Mumbai: As heavy rain continues to lash over Maharashtra's Mumbai, the city on Monday recorded its highest rainfall in 107 years on just the first day of monsoon. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, with the rains in Mumbai, monsoon has also arrived in the city 16 days earlier than usual.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced to Mumbai today, 26th May 2025, against the normal date of advancement, 11th June. Thus, the monsoon has arrived in Mumbai 16 days earlier than usual. This marks the earliest monsoon advancement over Mumbai during the period 2001–2025," read an official statement issued by the IMD.

In addition to the heavy rain and waterlogging woes, Mumbai's rainfall has broken a record set in 1918. As per the reports, records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) show that several parts of South Mumbai received over 200 mm of rain between midnight and 11 am on Monday.

Furthermore, at the Colaba observatory, Mumbai recorded its highest rainfall at 295mm. The previous record was created in May 1918 with rainfall up to 279.4mm. IMD data stated that Colaba received 105.2 millimetres of rainfall, Santacruz (55 mm), Bandra (68.5 mm), Juhu Airport (63.5 mm), Chembur (38.5 mm), Vikhroli (37.5 mm), Mahalaxmi (33.5 mm) and Sion (53.5 mm) between 8:30 am to 11 am on Monday. The rains in May also mark Mumbai's earliest monsoon in 75 years. As per IMD data, the average date for the onset of monsoon season in Mumbai stands at June 11. In 2024, the southwest monsoon began on June 6. "Southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26. This is the earliest onset in the last 75 years," India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair said.