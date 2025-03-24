Mumbai's Habitat Studio Temporarily Closes After Vandalism Over Comedian's Controversial Joke

The Habitat Studio in Mumbai has announced a temporary shutdown after becoming the target of violent attacks by Shiv Sena workers following stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's controversial joke about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In an emotional Instagram post, the venue expressed their distress and explained that venues are often unfairly targeted as "proxies" for performers.

"We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer," the venue stated.

The studio emphasized their desire for constructive dialogue rather than destructive reactions to address disagreements, stating: "We urge constructive conversations, not destruction, to address disagreements. We do not support hate or harm of any kind. Violence and destruction undermine the very spirit of art and dialogue."

The venue will remain closed while management determines how to provide a platform for free expression without risking further damage to their property and staff safety. This incident follows another recent controversy at the same location involving the 'India's Got Latent' show featuring Ranveer Ahllabadia and Samay Raina.

Footage of the attack showed Sena workers using chairs to damage ceiling structures amid chaotic scenes. The vandalism occurred after Kamra's joke about Shinde's alignment with the BJP, in which he called the Deputy CM a "traitor," went viral on social media.

In response to the controversy, Kamra posted an image on X showing himself holding a red Constitution book with the caption "The only way forward..." An FIR has been filed against the comedian, while opposition leaders including Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have condemned the violence and criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident.