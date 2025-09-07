Mumbai’s Nair Hospital Hit By Bomb Threat Amid Spate Of Hoax Calls

Mumbai police were on high alert on Sunday after a fresh bomb threat targeted Nair Hospital. Authorities confirmed that an email was sent late Saturday night to the Dean’s official address, warning of a planned explosion at the hospital premises. Security forces, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), conducted an intensive search of the campus, but no explosives were found. The threat was declared a hoax.

The scare came just two days after a chilling phone call claimed that 34 “human bombs” carrying 400 kg of RDX had been planted across Mumbai in vehicles to trigger mass destruction. The call, traced to a group identifying itself as “Lashkar-e-Jihadi,” was later exposed as fake. Police had already tightened security during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, deploying over 21,000 personnel across the city.

Authorities also arrested a 51-year-old astrologer from Noida who allegedly sent a false threat to frame a friend. In recent months, Mumbai has witnessed several similar hoaxes, including threats targeting Kalwa railway station, ISKCON temple in Girgaon, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.