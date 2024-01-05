Mysterious fire in heavily-guarded Imphal locality triggers speculation, conspiracy theories

Imphal: At least nine houses in the mixed population Checkon area of the Manipur capital were engulfed in flames, raising serious concerns as the area is heavily guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Amidst tension, additional security forces have been deployed in the areas after the incident.

The Checkon area, densely populated by a mixed community of Kuki-Zo, Nagas, Muslims, and Meiteis who are already reeling from the impact of ongoing ethnic violence, experienced heightened security measures enforced by the CRPF.

The mysterious fire broke out on Wednesday night, and the fire brigade needed an hour to douse it.

Police are probing the incident.

During the intense winter people commonly face fire incidents attributed to the use of electric and local charcoal heaters for warmth within households.

Amidst this incident, speculations and conspiracy theories have emerged suggesting possible foul play. One theory revolves around the potential involvement of miscreants aiming to shift blame onto the valley’s inhabitants, majority who are Meiteis. This speculation suggests a motive to exacerbate ongoing conflicts and provide a basis for advocating the separation of administration for the Kuki-Zo community, citing the alleged impossibility of living in the valley.