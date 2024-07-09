Naga body suspends 'public emergency' in six Nagaland districts to facilitate talks with Centre

Kohima : The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) temporarily suspended its “public emergency” in the six districts of eastern Nagaland as part of the measures to foster mutual understanding and peaceful resolution regarding the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) by the Centre.



Influential Nagabody ENPO Secretary W. Manwang Konyak on Tuesday said that a “public emergency” was temporarily suspended but it would be imposed if the situation arises.

“The decision to suspend the “public emergency” was taken during the ENPO’s recent Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting held in Tuensang. We took the decision as part of the measures to foster mutual understanding and pursue a peaceful resolution regarding the creation of FNT by the Central government,” Konyak told IANS over the phone.

The suspension of public emergency is subject to review in the event of compelling situations, said ENPO, an apex body of eight backward tribes of the region -- Chang, Khianiungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, Yimkhiung and Sumi.

The most powerful Nagabody had declared a “public emergency” in six eastern Nagaland districts -- Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak districts on February 5. It had also resolved to abstain from participation in both Central, state and urban body elections until the issue of the Frontier Nagaland Territory is addressed.

Responding to the ENPO’s vote boycott call, people of the six districts, which have over four lakh voters, abstained from voting in the June 26 polls to the Urban Local Bodies and April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

The civil polls were a historic event as this was the first municipal election in Nagalandheld with 33 per cent reservation for women.

Nagaland has three municipal councils and a total of 39 town councils, but no election was held in 15 councils as these are located in the six eastern districts where the ENPO called for a vote boycott.

In all, 79 candidates filed their nominations in these six districts but the ENPO leaders forced the nominees to withdraw their candidatures.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland Territory, or a separate state, comprising six eastern Nagaland districts inhabited by eight backward tribes.