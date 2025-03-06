Naidu urges FM to lift AP from economic dump

New Delhi : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday and briefed her on the measures taken by the state over the past nine months to revive its economy. He sought further support from the central government to fully restore economic stability.

Addressing the media later in the evening, Naidu explained how the previous government had left the state in a debt trap of Rs. 10 lakh crore with a saturated loan scenario. He highlighted those proactive measures implemented by the state government, with the Centre's assistance, had resulted in a 12.94% economic growth rate and a 15.86% growth rate in the agricultural sector. He emphasized the need to further boost the service sector and achieve a sustainable growth rate of 15% to generate wealth, which in turn would enhance revenue collection and facilitate the effective implementation of welfare measures.

Responding to questions, Naidu stated that concerns and objections regarding delimitation would be discussed and addressed by the Prime Minister at the appropriate time. He underscored the importance of tackling demographic challenges, noting that South India’s aging population poses significant issues. He advocated for incentives to encourage families to have more children, stressing the need for long-term demographic management.

Regarding allegations from Tamil Nadu about the imposition of Hindi, Naidu asserted that language should serve as a tool for communication rather than a barrier to knowledge. He supported the promotion of multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and regional languages, alongside one’s mother tongue. He also acknowledged the role of Hindi in fostering national integration.