NALCO bags Golden Peacock Award

Bhubaneswar: One of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium-Power producers in the country, National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has been adjudged the national winner of the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for sustainability, in recognition of its relentless focus on sustainable mining and environment-friendly practices. CMD Sridhar Patra received the award on March 23 in a virtual session organised by the Institute of Directors (IOD).

Patra addressed the distinguished gathering and lauded the employees for their steadfast commitment towards sustainability drive and environment management practices.

''This award is testimony to the high standards NALCO follows in environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies. This a significant recognition of the hard work and dedication of NALCO collective which has brought laurels to the organisation,'' he said.

NALCO's sustainable development is an integral part of its business with specific focus on economic, social, environmental and energy- related issues. This is driven by continual improvements in the systems, processes, procedures and work ethos to enhance satisfaction of various stakeholders. The company's mines division has been certified with 5 star rating for sustainable mining by the Union Mines Ministry.