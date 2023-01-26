Nari Shakti displayed to fullest at 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path

Nari Shakti was at full display at Kartavya Path in Delhi on the occasion of 74th Republic Day parade. President of India Dr Draupadi Murmu took the Salute. Dare devils performed thrilling stunts and showcased their might.

The Republic Day celebrations have started on a grand scale at Kartavya Path in Delhi. President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah, who was the special guest of the celebrations, participated in the Republic Parade. Later, the national flag was unveiled. A 21-gun salute followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Received a salute from the soldiers. The Egyptian army also participated in this republican parade.

The tableau performance organised as part of the Kartavya Path Republic celebrations was astounding. Tableaus from 17 states and Union Territories along with 6 belonging to various ministries were performed in the parade. These Tableaus, which reflect the culture of the respective states, have attracted everyone's attention.

Prabhala Theertham tableau from Andhra Pradesh was performed, which is attractively designed to reflect Sankranti festival. Also, the tableaus of Gujarat, Assam, Uttarakhand and other regions impressed the viewers.