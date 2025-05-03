Live
National Herald Case: Delhi court issues notices to Sonia, Rahul
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.
Special judge Vishal Gogne said their "right to be heard" was available at the time of cognisance of the chargesheet. "Right to be heard at any stage breaths life into fair trial," the judge said, posting the matter on May 8. The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on June 26, 2014.
The complaint, the ED said, highlighted a "criminal conspiracy" by several prominent political figures, including the first family of the Congress party led by Sonia, her MP son Rahul, late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes aside from Dubey, Pitroda and a private company Young Indian for their alleged involvement in money laundering in relation to the fraudulent takeover of properties valued over `2,000 crore belonging to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).